Growing up in the Greater Accra Region, he aimed that passion towards becoming a police officer.

For what has become a benevolent ritual, Simon Agbeko has once again embarked on another project when he donated bags of rice, bottled water, drinks, to the aged in Awoshie in Accra.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko gives to the aged

He also donated an undisclosed amount of money to the aged to use for the festive season.

"I just want to put that smile on a little kid's face that maybe can't wake up this morning with, you know, a lot of gifts," he said.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko gives to the aged

The smile on each recipient's face was enough to cause Lance Corporal Agbeko to work on Christmas day.

The police officer described these charitable acts as a manifestation of divine directions from God, which he receives in his dreams.

The junior police officer further pointed out that, it’s the duty of every citizen to do something for his or her country.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko gives to the aged

Lance Corporal Agbeko has shown that he’s a citizen and a true patriot in Ghana.

He is an officer who has taken it upon himself to repair damaged state properties and help the needy and the poor.

Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko gives to the aged

The young police officer over the years embarked on charity works when he repaired a broken traffic light, constructed a concrete slab to fix on a gutter in Accra, filled potholes on the N1 highway to avert accidents, paid the bill of some mothers at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital as well footed the bill for some beneficiaries of the National Health Insurance scheme in Accra.