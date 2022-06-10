Police officer seen in viral video smoking 'narcotics' interdicted

In addition, he would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.

In a related development, an armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.

The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold. When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.