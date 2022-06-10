An investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action.
Police officer seen in viral video smoking 'narcotics' interdicted
The Police Administration has interdicted No. 42681 G/Sgt Isaac Sowah Nii, stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command, who was captured in uniform smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.
In addition, he would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic police welfare policy.
In a related development, an armed robber who was arrested by the Police at Sefwi Nketieso in the Western region has been handed a 16-year jail term by the court.
The convict, Isaac Addae on May 29, 2022, visited his victim, a gold buyer, under the pretext of selling him some gold. When the victim took him to his room to weigh the said gold, Isaac Addae pulled out a knife, stabbed him, and robbed him of an amount of GHC15,000.00 and a mobile phone.
On June 9, 2022, he was given 16 years imprisonment in hard labour by the court after he pleaded guilty to the charges brought against him.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh