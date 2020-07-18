The mob, mostly Nigerians besieged the police station earlier today [Saturday, July 18, 2020].

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, the Kasoa District Commander, Superintendent Samuel Odame, confirmed the incident.

He said Walter Billions was shot after he threatened to harm some police officers who were called to restore calm after he had run amok in the late hours of Friday, July 17, 2020.

A leader of the Nigerian Community in Gomoa Buduburam, Emmanuel Chukuamaka Azebuake said the shooting was not necessary since Walter Billions was not mentally stable.

He said the incident has been reported to the District Police Commander for investigation.

“I was able to call our Nigerian High Commission and inform them about what has happened and I was instructed to follow the due process of the law which is reporting to the District Police Commander.”

“He has assured me that the culprits will not be left just like that. Right now, the boys are angry. If he had intentions of harming people, he would have. For now, we are all waiting to hear what the Police and the Ghana government will do about this,” he added.