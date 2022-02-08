Police officer who arrested Sekondi-Takoradi MCE was indiscipline – Kennedy Agyapong

"What I will say is, he (the MCE) should be pardoned. But he must respect the law because they (police) are the same people who protect us. If you listen to the officer involved, he was also not disciplined.

"You cannot as a police officer also treat anyone the way you want because you are wearing a uniform...It was the Police officer that recorded the interaction but he is a bogus Police officer, the way he is talking, screaming," the MP said on Net2 TV.

He added: "You need not know he is an MCE to be sober. Every Ghanaian deserves respect. Even if he makes a mistake and you need to correct him and you use the wrong approach, things get out of hand."

Pulse Ghana

The MCE was overheard in an exchange with an on-duty police officer for insisting that he [MCE] joins the queue in traffic.

But the MCE who wasn't happy assaulted the police officer verbally.

He said "You are stupid, you ugly policeman, you say a whole police officer, you are nothing, don’t worry let him play his king kong thing, I have exercised patience for you to call whoever is coming, I could just pass by and there is nothing he can do. If I decide to pass by what else can you do? But I have been patient enough which you have called to come and take me to headquarters. I could have just drove there, go(sic) and you can do whatever you want to do tomorrow morning and it won't get anywhere."

The suspended was charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.