Police officers injured during Arise Ghana demonstration undergo surgery (photos)

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that the number of its officers who were injured during the Arise Ghana demonstration has increased from twelve to fifteen.

Injured police officers
According to the law enforcement agency, two of the injured officers are currently undergoing emergency surgery while the rest are also receiving treatment at the Police Hospital.

In a statement on Thursday, June 30, the police again revealed that the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, visited the injured officers at the hospital to solidarise with them.

"The number of officers who were injured during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration, increased from twelve (12) to fifteen (15). All the officers are being treated at the Police Hospital with two (2) undergoing emergency surgery.

"We are grateful to our sector Minister, Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, for leading a team to visit the officers at the hospital.

"The Police Administration wishes to express its appreciation to members of the public for their show of love and support for the affected officers," the statement posted on the service’s social media channels said.

Pressure group, Arise Ghana, staged a two-day protest against economic hardship in the country.

On the first day of the demonstration, the protestors clashed with the police as the latter restrained them from using certain roads that the police said were not part of the agreed route.

Charged demonstrators were captured in videos that went viral on social media, hurling stones at the police officers who had formed a human barricade to prevent the protestors from proceeding.

The situation became so chaotic that the police had to fire tear gas and rubber bullets to enable them to take control of the ground at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Tuesday, June 28.

The police later said that twelve of their officers sustained various degrees of injury as a result of the attack, while some of the protestors were also injured.

No fewer than 29 protestors were arrested at the scene and are currently in custody, while the police hinted that it would go after the organisers of the demonstration to make them answer for the injuries to their officers and damage to their vehicles.

Meanwhile, day-two of the protest was peaceful. The demonstrator converged on the El Wak Stadium before proceeding to the Jubilee House, the seat of government and then presented their petition to the Finance Ministry.

The police, in a statement after the event, commended the demonstrators and its officers for comporting themselves throughout the second day’s protest.

