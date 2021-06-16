RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police on high alert over terrorist attack in Tamale and Bolga

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Police in the Northern and Upper East regions have been put on guard and on high alert over possible terrorist attacks in the area.

Ghana Police
Ghana Police Pulse Ghana

According to a police memo, some bandits from Burkina Faso – known for their operations on the Ghana-Burkina Faso border – are planning to launch attacks in the coming days.

The memo indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.

"Bandits suspected to be in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now," the wireless message stated.

Police memo
Police memo Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, a security analyst, Festus Auben, has called on the government to increase security at its borders to prevent threats from other countries.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said it is important the country increases its security at the borders of the country in order to avoid threats from the diaspora.

He said: "If we want to mitigate some of these threats, I think it’s important we increase security at our border areas…If you trace our history after what happened in Libya, it has led to a lot of arms coming down into the suburbs."

