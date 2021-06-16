Police on high alert over terrorist attack in Tamale and Bolga

The memo indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.
"Bandits suspected to be in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now," the wireless message stated.
Meanwhile, a security analyst, Festus Auben, has called on the government to increase security at its borders to prevent threats from other countries.
In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said it is important the country increases its security at the borders of the country in order to avoid threats from the diaspora.
He said: "If we want to mitigate some of these threats, I think it’s important we increase security at our border areas…If you trace our history after what happened in Libya, it has led to a lot of arms coming down into the suburbs."