Police on high alert over terrorist attack in Tamale and Bolga

The memo indicated that the suspected bandits may have already infiltrated the country with military-grade weapons.

"Bandits suspected to be in possession of military-grade weapons may have already infiltrated Ghana at yet-to-be-identified locations in the northern regions and they are poised to launch the attacks any moment from now," the wireless message stated.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, a security analyst, Festus Auben, has called on the government to increase security at its borders to prevent threats from other countries.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, he said it is important the country increases its security at the borders of the country in order to avoid threats from the diaspora.