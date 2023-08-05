ADVERTISEMENT
Police on manhunt for robbers involved in Cargo vehicle attack

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A group of robbers are on the chase by the police for their involvement in a cargo vehicle attack at Anyinamso No. 1 in the Ashanti Region killing one person.

Ghana police

The suspects, according to the Police, managed to escape into a nearby bush with an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 2,000.00) and three mobile phones, when a Police patrol team chased them during the attack.

Dwellers in the community are guttered in shock and fear, and the Police are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

The authorities have assured the public that they will spare no effort in tracking down and arresting the culprits.

“We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice,” the Police said in a statement.

