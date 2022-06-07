The command is also urging residents to volunteer information that could help arrest the suspects.

The step-dad whose name was only given as Kofi in response to his daughter’s alleged waywardness hired and led a group of neighbourhood boys to abuse and sexually molest the victim.

The victim was said to have left the house on Friday, May 27, 2022, and failed to return home until Saturday morning, provoking the step-father to organize some boys within the neighbourhood to beat her up, only for them to end up torturing and sexually assaulting her in the process.

Captured on video intercepted by GhanaWeb, the visual begins with the victim brushing her teeth in the morning when the three boys holding canes accosted her and poured water over her. Next, they viciously splashed volumes of water on her, chanting, “Today, we’ll wash a vehicle” in the process.

With the victim now wailing uncontrollably, one of her assailants whom the victim consistently referred to as Paapa then began removing her upper wear, leaving her with only her braziers on.

Another boy then joins him as they hold her by the hands and legs and forcibly removed her ‘skin-tight’ trousers, leaving her stark naked in the process.

They then marched her into a nearby bush, beating and caning her naked body in the process. At a point, Paapa gropes her violently from behind before inserting his fingers into her private part.

A man, identified as her step-dad, now emerges in the video also with a cane with which he also mercilessly whips the victim.