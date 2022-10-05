In the widely circulated video, the man is seen whipping the toddler in the presence of other men, while the little boy screams in pain. However, none of them made any attempt to rescue the victim.
Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video
The Ghana Police Service has offered a GHC2,000 reward for anyone who will provide information leading to the arrest of a man seen in a viral video abusing a toddler.
The Police Service is appealing to the public to help in the effort to rescue the child.
The Police in a statement said they “have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree. Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.”
The Police are entreating anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the police on 0243809991.
