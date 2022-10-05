Police place GHC2K bounty on man abusing toddler in viral video

The Police Service is appealing to the public to help in the effort to rescue the child.

The Police in a statement said they “have sighted a horrifying video on social media in which a male adult is seen subjecting an infant to severe beating under a tree. Efforts are underway to track down the individual involved, have him arrested and rescue the child.”

The Police are entreating anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the police on 0243809991.