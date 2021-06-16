The package was announced by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman when the top hierarchy of the service visited the family of the slain personnel on Tuesday.

She said the Police is confident the amount will encourage people to give information about the whereabouts of the suspects.

The IGP has however watered down calls for him to resign over the rising crime rates.

According to him, several developed countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom are still battling with cases of robbery. Therefore, the recent spate of crime in the country, however alarming, is not peculiar to Ghana.

His apparent reaction to calls for his retirement was made during a visit Tuesday, to the family of the late Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by armed robbers on Monday afternoon.