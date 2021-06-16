RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police place GHS 20,000 bounty on the heads bullion van robbers

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has placed a twenty thousand cedis (GHS20,000) bounty on the robbers of a bullion van in Accra last Monday.

The robbers also shot and killed a police personnel escorting the van and an eyewitness in the process.

The package was announced by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman when the top hierarchy of the service visited the family of the slain personnel on Tuesday.

She said the Police is confident the amount will encourage people to give information about the whereabouts of the suspects.

The IGP has however watered down calls for him to resign over the rising crime rates.

According to him, several developed countries including the United States of America, United Kingdom are still battling with cases of robbery. Therefore, the recent spate of crime in the country, however alarming, is not peculiar to Ghana.

His apparent reaction to calls for his retirement was made during a visit Tuesday, to the family of the late Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was killed by armed robbers on Monday afternoon.

“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” he said.

