Police promote two officers for arresting colleague for allegedly carrying wee

The police in a statement said "The above police officer was transporting the suspected Indian hemp from Have direction and failed to stop at Have police barrier when signalled by personnel on duty to do so. He attempted to escape but was given a hot chase by the personnel. On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand. 84 parcels of compressed dried leaves [were] found in his car boot."
A Police Officer with number 45638 G/Sgt Lotsu Agbeko has been nabbed for allegedly carrying narcotic drugs suspected to be marijuana, commonly known as wee.
The 36-year-old who was at stationed FPU, Tesano Accra, was driving his own Blue Black Toyota Corolla with registration number GC 1069 - 09 and carried a dried leave suspected to be Indian hemp.
The above Police officer was transporting the suspected Indian hemp from a town called Have in the Volta Region and failed to stop at Have Police barrier when signaled by personnel on duty.
He attempted to escape but was given a hot chase by the Police personnel.
On reaching a section of the road on Kpeve Mountain, he was involved in an accident and had a fracture on his left hand. The suspected 84 parcels of compressed dried leave were found in his car boot. However, he was rushed to the Peki Government Hospital for treatment.
He is responding to treatment and further development will be communicated.
