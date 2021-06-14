RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has released the CCTV footages of a student journalist who was allegedly murdered by her friend.

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)
CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV) Pulse Ghana

The footages captured the suspected murderer leaving the hotel dressed in the deceased’s clothes.

Recommended articles

In a report by Adomonline, the student’s body was found in the hotel room after her family had declared her missing, and there were campaigns launched to find her.

According to the hotel staff, Natashia, the prime suspect, was the one who paid for their stay at the hotel by using her mobile money account.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Region Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, who confirmed the incident, said the police upon receiving the report, went to the hotel.

CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV)
CCTV footage (Courtesy Adom TV) Pulse Ghana

The deceased, Priscilla Tsegah, had lodged in the hotel for two days.

The footage also showed that she locked the room door and took the key along with her making it difficult for the hotel’s staff to enter.

Natashia didn’t act like she was under pressure or did anything suspicious to catch the attention of the hotel staff who watched her leave their premises.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

TB Joshua

"It will not be easy for me to celebrate my birthday" - Watch TB Joshua’s last video to viewers

Temitope Balogun Joshua, also known as TB Joshua

'Behave yourselves,' Buhari blames young #EndSARS protesters for scaring investors away

President Muhammadu Buhari [Bernard Menigault/Alamy]

35-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing and secretly burying his mother

Benjamin Kofi Yeboah and the exhumed body