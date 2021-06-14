Police release CCTV footage of student journalist murdered in a hotel

In a report by Adomonline, the student’s body was found in the hotel room after her family had declared her missing, and there were campaigns launched to find her.

According to the hotel staff, Natashia, the prime suspect, was the one who paid for their stay at the hotel by using her mobile money account.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Region Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, who confirmed the incident, said the police upon receiving the report, went to the hotel.

Pulse Ghana

The deceased, Priscilla Tsegah, had lodged in the hotel for two days.

The footage also showed that she locked the room door and took the key along with her making it difficult for the hotel’s staff to enter.