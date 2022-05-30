Police releases Officer Kweku Nyame’s body to family for burial

“The police have carried out an intelligence-led field raid at a hideout of the gang connected with the investigation into the bullion van robberies.

“During the raid at Borteyman near Ashaiman, there was an exchange of gunshots and two policemen, Constable Reindolph Gyimah Ansah and Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame who had been arrested in connection with the bullion van robberies were shot and were pronounced dead on arrival at the Police hospital for treatment,” part of the statement which was dated March 8, 2022, said.

The news was received with shock by the Nyame family who denied the alleged involvement of the deceased in any criminal act.

They alleged that the police rather took Mr. Nyame’s life out of envy, while they demanded the body of the late officer for burial.

But Angel FM has reported that the body of the late Lance Corporal has been given to the family for interment.