Police render apology to public and to hold a debriefing with #OccupyJulorbiHouse organizers

The police acknowledged that they are not against peaceful demonstrations and have a track record of providing security for such events within the confines of the law and also mentioned their intention to hold a debriefing session with the organizers to foster more fruitful engagement in the future.

"We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law,” a statement issued by the Police said on Saturday, September 23.

“As the demonstration has come to an end, we look forward to meeting with the organizers for a debriefing session with them with the aim of fostering a more fruitful engagement in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We would like to assure the public once again, that the Service is not against any person or group of persons who may want to demonstrate. We have a track record of providing security for demonstrations in the past and would continue to do so within the confines of the law,”

Pulse Ghana