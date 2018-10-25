Police rescue 13 Nigerian girls from trafficking

news

The police have rescued thirteen (13) Nigerian nationals from a prostitution trafficking syndicate at Tarkwa in the Western Region.

They also arrested the leader of the prostitution ring and the trafficker of the girls to Ghana.

Narrating the incident to the media, the police said the leader, Victoria Omotayo, approached the girls and their parents and told them that she is a businesswoman in Ghana with a very big business and they are into sales so she needs about four ladies to help her with sales.

“So pursuant to this information, the ladies were given to her to come to Ghana,” Superintendent Kwabena Acheampong said.

The sales job never happened. The girls were forced into prostitution by Ms. Omotayo who further threatened them with death if they ever informed anyone about it



Superintendent Acheampong said the girls walked to the police station to report their ‘boss’ at dawn on Thursday after two weeks of being forced into the illegal act.





“When they arrived in Ghana their hair, pubic hair, nails [had been shaven], brassieres and panties were taken to put fear in them that if they dare run away from what they came to do, they would be killed and out of fear they obliged,” the police officer said.

Police acted swiftly, followed the girls to their hideout and arrested Victoria.



Superintendent Acheampong claims they have so far rescued 13 girls between the ages of 18 to 26 from the hideout where they were forced to live.