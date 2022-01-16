RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police rescue baby onboard snatched car; on hunt for gunmen

Authors:

Evans Effah

The police have rescued the baby who was onboard a red Toyota Corolla which was snatched from its owner by gunmen at Santasi in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

The red Toyota Corolla that was snatched has been retrieved by the police in Kumasi
The incident which happened on Sunday, January 16, went viral on social media after the victim put the post online.

The police in Kumasi says upon hearing the complaint, they quickly alert all the mobile patrol teams within the metropolis to be on the lookout.

In an interview with the media, the PRO of the Ashanti Regional Police, Assistant Superintendent, Mr Godwin Ahianyo, said the suspects were given a hot chase by the police and sensing danger, they abandoned the vehicle and fled into the bush.

He noted that the police have, however, mounted a search for the two gunmen who snatched the vehicle from its owner with a baby trapped inside.

Meanwhile, the police say the car has been driven to the Ashanti Regional Police Headquarters and the baby reunited with the mother.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

