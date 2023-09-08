These senior officers were initially interdicted on September 7, 2023, to facilitate a thorough investigation by the service's disciplinary committee concerning their participation in the plan to oust IGP Dr. Akuffo Dampare.
Police reverses decision to suspend senior officers amidst ongoing IGP ouster probe
The Ghana Police Service has decided to reverse its earlier decision to suspend three senior officers, namely Commissioner of Police Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendents Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, and George Lysander Asare, following their alleged involvement in a leaked tape discussing the removal of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.
They had all been called as witnesses and appeared before Parliament's Ad-hoc Committee, which was tasked with investigating the leaked tape.
However, only a few hours after the suspensions were made public, the Ghana Police Service opted to rescind this decision.
According to a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, the decision to reverse the interdictions was made to avoid any potential biases associated with the pending Parliamentary Committee proceedings and report. Meanwhile, internal disciplinary procedures within the police service will continue.
This move has garnered mixed reactions from various quarters, with some expressing relief over the reinstatement of these senior officers while others question the timing and the underlying reasons for the reversal.
It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the ongoing investigation into the leaked tape and its implications for the involved parties.
