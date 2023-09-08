Police reverses decision to suspend senior officers amidst ongoing IGP ouster probe

They had all been called as witnesses and appeared before Parliament's Ad-hoc Committee, which was tasked with investigating the leaked tape.

However, only a few hours after the suspensions were made public, the Ghana Police Service opted to rescind this decision.

According to a statement signed by ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs for the Ghana Police Service, the decision to reverse the interdictions was made to avoid any potential biases associated with the pending Parliamentary Committee proceedings and report. Meanwhile, internal disciplinary procedures within the police service will continue.

This move has garnered mixed reactions from various quarters, with some expressing relief over the reinstatement of these senior officers while others question the timing and the underlying reasons for the reversal.