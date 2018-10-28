Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Police scatter moves by family to marry 15-yr-old girl to 40 yr-old man

The victim was rescued from the forced married Saturday as preparation were underway for the official marriage ceremony on Sunday.

  • Published:
play 15-year-old victim rescued

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service has thwarted moves by a Ghanaian family to marry their 15-year-old daughter to her 40-year-old cousin.

The victim was rescued from the forced married Saturday as preparation were underway for the official marriage ceremony on Sunday.

play 15-year-old victim rescued

 

The 15-year-old girl is said to a pupil of Markaz Islamic Junior High School at Abirem-Wamasi in the Kwabre East Municipality, Ashanti Region.

Ghanaian laws do not permit people under 18 years to marry as moves to clampdown on marriage intensifies.

The father of the victim has been arrested, caution statement taken from him and detained, according to the Ashanti Regional DOVVSU Coordinator, DSP Prince Odom Kwaku Duah.

“We had the information that two families were preparing to give out the girl who is 15 years of age…. The laws of the land says that before a girl is given out in marriage, she should be 18 years. Fortunately, we were able to get the girl and arrest her father who is in our custody now and a statement is being taken from him,” he said.

play Father of the victim

DSP Kwaku Duah says police believe the victim's father is not alone and that both families are complicit in a secret crime.

He also revealed that the 40-year-old man was on his way from Mali to Ghana and that he will be arrested as soon as he steps foot in Ghana.

“We believe that he is not alone… It is a secret crime and both families are equally guilty and for that matter, they do not want to disclose whatever they want to do," he said.

play 15-year-old victim rescued

 

"We are told that the man who is coming to marry the lady is on his way from Mali to Ghana so we have set our investigative machinery in place so as soon as he gets into Ghana we’ll get him arrested.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Five-year-old boy trapped dead in manhole at Begoro Five-year-old boy trapped dead in manhole at Begoro
Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girl Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girl
Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017 Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017
See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards
Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway
GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare

Recommended Videos

Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday Fuel price hike: Trotro drivers to increase fares from Monday
Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows GH¢135,000 on food
East Legon floods after heavy downpour East Legon floods after heavy downpour



Top Articles

1 Police brutalise military chief in Wa; soldiers threaten to retaliatebullet
2 Meet Kennedy Agyapong's rich and handsome sonbullet
3 Fake Korle-Bu nurse arrested for defrauding man of GH¢3,000bullet
4 AMA to demolish over 30 brothels along the Korle Gonno beachbullet
5 Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate- officerbullet
6 Kweku Adobli weeps in court after losing deportation reviewbullet
7 Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorwaybullet
8 Anas launches citizen engagement platform in...bullet
9 Police rescue 13 Nigerian girls from traffickingbullet
10 Ghana Maritime Authority boss allegedly blows...bullet

Related Articles

Five-year-old boy trapped dead in manhole at Begoro
Boy drugs and rapes 14-year-old girl
Citi FM's Bernard Avle wins Journalist of the Year 2017
See the full list of winners at the 2017 GJA Awards
Tipper truck runs over okada rider on Tema Motorway
GJA confers honorary membership on COP Dampare
My daughter, 15 others escaped getting burnt to death – Parent
Report on Asawase killing submitted to attorney general
Assault on military chief in Wa by police deliberate- officer
Fire guts 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
7 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
8 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet

Local

My daughter, 15 others escaped getting burnt to death – Parent
Report on Asawase killing submitted to attorney general
Kumasi Central Market fire
Fire guts 50 shops at Kumasi Central Market
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
We need laws to tackle fake news - Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
X
Advertisement