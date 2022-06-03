Police secure injunction against #FixTheCountry ‘armed’ demo

According to police, the protesters intended to contract a private security company to protect patrons of the three-day protest which was to start on June 4, 2022.

Delivering her ruling on the matter, the judge, Comfort Kwasiwoo Tsiawoo explained that the way the protesters intend to carry out the demonstration poses a security threat; hence the decision.

The #FixTheCountry movement and its organisers have suffered widespread condemnation after the Ghana Police Service disclosed in a statement that it had received notification about an "intended armed demonstration in Accra" being organized by Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah, Captain Godsbrain Smart, Benjamin Darko, and Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

According to the police, the said demonstration, if allowed to happen, would amount to a flagrant violation of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 49).

In the statement that was posted on its Facebook page on Wednesday, June 1, the law enforcement agency said that it received notification from the above-mentioned organisers of the intended demonstration on Sunday, May 29.

"The demonstrators intend to embark on a three-day demonstration starting on 4th June 2022.

"The demonstrators intend to contract a private security company to provide protection for the demonstrators.

"That the demonstrators and the contracted private security personnel will be armed with weapons.

"That the armed demonstrators will pecket at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporationn (GBC), and the Ghana Police Headquarters.

"That at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, they will demand to speak directly to the nation TV and layout their grievances," the police revealed in the statement.

The statement, signed by Chief Inspector Bright Kwabena Danso of the Accra Regional Public Affairs Unit of the police service, assured that it stands in readiness to offer protection for any lawful protest but not the one the organisers intended to embark on.

"We would like to assure the public that the Police Service is ready and willing to provide the necessary protection for any lawful demonstration in the country."

"However, in this case, the service is of the view that the nature and character of the demonbstration as intended, is inconsistent with the Public Order Act.