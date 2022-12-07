Police secures court remand for three persons involved in Gold scam and robbery

The first accused person Kelvin Prince Boakye was arrested on November 18, 2022, following a police investigation into a gold scam and robbery incident in Accra on November 8th, 2022. Further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of accused persons Joy Kwame Genu and George Essandor Akron on November 29, 2022, and December 2, 2022, respectively.

Items retrieved from the suspects include One (1) unlicensed Bruni pistol with three (3) live 9mm ammunition, two (2) bulletproof vests, one (1) ballistic helmet, and two stunt guns among others.

Pulse Ghana

Accused Kelvin Prince Boakye was put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 on November 24, 2022, and was remanded into Police custody to reappear on December 13, 2022.