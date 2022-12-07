RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police secures court remand for three persons involved in Gold scam and robbery

Evans Effah

Three accused persons standing trial for gold scam and robbery were on 5th December 2022 remanded into Police custody by the Accra Circuit Court.

Two of the gold scam suspects.
The accused, George Essandor Akron, owner of SSL Gold refinery, Kelvin Prince Boakye alias Don King and Joy Kwame Genu alias George ABC were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court 10 on charges of conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, and possession of a firearm without lawful authority among others.

The first accused person Kelvin Prince Boakye was arrested on November 18, 2022, following a police investigation into a gold scam and robbery incident in Accra on November 8th, 2022. Further investigation into the incident led to the arrest of accused persons Joy Kwame Genu and George Essandor Akron on November 29, 2022, and December 2, 2022, respectively.

Items retrieved from the suspects include One (1) unlicensed Bruni pistol with three (3) live 9mm ammunition, two (2) bulletproof vests, one (1) ballistic helmet, and two stunt guns among others.

One of the three suspects in the gold scam matter.
Accused Kelvin Prince Boakye was put before the Accra Circuit Court 10 on November 24, 2022, and was remanded into Police custody to reappear on December 13, 2022.

The other two accused persons, Joy Kwame Genu and George Essandor Akron were arraigned at the Accra Circuit Court 10 on December 5, 2022, and were also remanded into police custody to reappear on December 20, 2022.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

