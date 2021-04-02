RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Police storm beaches in Accra to enforce COVID-19 restrictions on Easter Friday

Emmanuel Ayamga

Officers of the Ghana Police Service have stormed some beaches in the capital to ensure that COVID-19 restrictions are being adhered to despite the Easter celebrations.

Funerals, parties, nightclubs and beaches remain banned across the country in the wake of the pandemic.

Delivering his 23rd COVID-19 national address on January 31, 2021, President Akufo-Addo said the restrictions were necessary to curb the spread of the virus.

In his Easter message on Thursday, the President once again reiterated the need to continue observing all COVID-19 protocols as we mark the Easter celebrations.

He warned that the security services will strictly enforce compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions this Easter.

The Graphic Online reports that on Easter Friday, scores of police personnel were deployed to the coastline to ensure people did not visit the beaches.

Personnel from the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit, Marine Police and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) were at the Titanic Beach to police the place.

This resulted in the deserting of the beach and its surroundings, from Community Three Railway Crossing all the way to Sakumono.

