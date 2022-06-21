RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Photos: Police take policing to doorsteps of Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Effah

Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders across the country on Monday, June 20, 2022, embarked on intensive community engagement nationwide.

Police take policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians as they intensify community engagement
Police take policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians as they intensify community engagement

The community engagement in line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service was aimed at taking policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, building closer relationships between the police and the public while gathering intelligence. The exercise was to also enhance security awareness among the public as well as identify policing needs peculiar to the respective communities.

Recommended articles
Police take policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians as they intensify
Police take policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians as they intensify Pulse Ghana

During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering the police and being each other’s keeper. The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.

During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering with the police, and being each other’s keeper. The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.

Police intensify community engagement across the country
Police intensify community engagement across the country Pulse Ghana

A Press Statement issued by the police in relation to Monday’s exercise assured the public that concerns raised and the information gathered during the engagements would ultimately shape policing activities and operations to enable police to serve Ghana better.

Police intensify community engagement across the country
Police intensify community engagement across the country Pulse Ghana

We will continue to count on your support as we work to ensure the safety and security of all persons in the country,” the statement concluded.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for alleged robbery

Police arrest three military men and one other accomplice for robbery

About 30 armed men storm Adanse Praso, shoot residents and chief

Fife photo: Gunman

Lady who witnessed death of passenger rubbishes account by Ghana Airport Co. Ltd

Kotoka International Airport staff withdraw services and demand removal of Managing Director

Watch video: Korle-Bu endoscopy department flooded

Floods