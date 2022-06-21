Photos: Police take policing to doorsteps of Ghanaians

Pulse Ghana

During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering the police and being each other’s keeper. The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.

A Press Statement issued by the police in relation to Monday’s exercise assured the public that concerns raised and the information gathered during the engagements would ultimately shape policing activities and operations to enable police to serve Ghana better.

