The community engagement in line with the proactive prevention policing strategy of the Ghana Police Service was aimed at taking policing to the doorsteps of Ghanaians, building closer relationships between the police and the public while gathering intelligence. The exercise was to also enhance security awareness among the public as well as identify policing needs peculiar to the respective communities.
Photos: Police take policing to doorsteps of Ghanaians
Regional, Divisional, and District Police Commanders across the country on Monday, June 20, 2022, embarked on intensive community engagement nationwide.
During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering the police and being each other’s keeper. The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.
During the sessions, the Police touched on various topics including personal safety tips, the need to be security conscious, partnering with the police, and being each other’s keeper. The police also used the opportunity to educate the public on the “When you see something say something” terrorism threat awareness campaign.
A Press Statement issued by the police in relation to Monday’s exercise assured the public that concerns raised and the information gathered during the engagements would ultimately shape policing activities and operations to enable police to serve Ghana better.
“We will continue to count on your support as we work to ensure the safety and security of all persons in the country,” the statement concluded.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh