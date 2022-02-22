RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police thwart attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra

Evans Effah

The Ghana Police Service says it has prevented an attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra.

Police foil bullion van robbery attack at Industrial area in Accra (File photo).

The Service in a Facebook post on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, said “the suspects are being pursued by the Anti-Robbery teams”.

According to the police, further details on the incident will be “communicated by Accra

Regional Police Command in due course.”

Any relevant information relating to the incident should be channelled through our Police Emergency numbers 18555 or 191,” the police said.

2021 saw a number of robberies on bullion vans leading to some injuries and deaths.

In 2021 four bullion van attacks were recorded across the country in the first half of the year.

In three of the incidents, the robbers bolted with cash on board the vehicles.

In two of the cases, the police officers escorting the vans lost their lives.

As a result of the rampancy, soldiers were tasked to escort bullion vans to reduce the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has also introduced urgent additional security measures in the wake of a spike in robbery incidents in the capital, Accra.

Several robbery cases have been reported in recent times, raising concerns about the safety of residents in the capital.

The Police believe these security measures will deal with the security threat.

