Police thwart attempted bullion van robbery at Industrial Area in Accra

According to the police, further details on the incident will be “communicated by Accra

Regional Police Command in due course.”

“Any relevant information relating to the incident should be channelled through our Police Emergency numbers 18555 or 191,” the police said.

2021 saw a number of robberies on bullion vans leading to some injuries and deaths.

In 2021 four bullion van attacks were recorded across the country in the first half of the year.

In three of the incidents, the robbers bolted with cash on board the vehicles.

In two of the cases, the police officers escorting the vans lost their lives.

As a result of the rampancy, soldiers were tasked to escort bullion vans to reduce the attacks.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service says it has also introduced urgent additional security measures in the wake of a spike in robbery incidents in the capital, Accra.

Several robbery cases have been reported in recent times, raising concerns about the safety of residents in the capital.