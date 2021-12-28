RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police warns pastors to beware of prophesies that will cause fear and panic on 31st night

Authors:

Evans Effah

The police administration has on Monday cautioned religious leaders against giving careless 31st night prophecies that can cause fear and panic in the country.

IGP, George Dampare
IGP, George Dampare

The police, in a statement entitled ‘Ghana Police Service Statement On Communication Of Prophecies And Their Legal Implications’ and released , stressed that any religious leader who fail to guard their utterances during New Year messages or they risk a jail term of seven years.

Recommended articles

Some pastors in Ghana have gained notoriety for wild prophesies and predictions that tend to create panic and fear among Ghanaians during all-night church services on the 31stof December.

The Police added that the aforesaid unguarded prophesies are offensive to the law and offenders will be held liable.

Read full stamens below;

Beware of your prophesies on 31st night – Police to pastors
Beware of your prophesies on 31st night – Police to pastors Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers set him ablaze

Bolt driver battles for life after passengers poured petrol on him and set him ablaze

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

MTN to shut down all service centres across the country from Wednesday over Covid-19

You don’t have the moral right to comment on fight in Parliament - NDC MP blasts Christian Council

Edward Bawa, MP for Bongo