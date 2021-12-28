The police, in a statement entitled ‘Ghana Police Service Statement On Communication Of Prophecies And Their Legal Implications’ and released , stressed that any religious leader who fail to guard their utterances during New Year messages or they risk a jail term of seven years.
Police warns pastors to beware of prophesies that will cause fear and panic on 31st night
The police administration has on Monday cautioned religious leaders against giving careless 31st night prophecies that can cause fear and panic in the country.
Some pastors in Ghana have gained notoriety for wild prophesies and predictions that tend to create panic and fear among Ghanaians during all-night church services on the 31stof December.
The Police added that the aforesaid unguarded prophesies are offensive to the law and offenders will be held liable.
Read full stamens below;
