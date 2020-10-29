He was cleared after the police service pleaded with an Accra Circuit Court to discontinue the firearm possession accusations against him.

The court, presided over by Ms Ama Adomako Kwakye, acceded to the request and discharged the NDC Vice Chairman.

Said Sinare was invited by the police after the NDC Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to the police that Sinare had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 general elections.

Alhaji Said Sinare presenting his credentials to the new Saudi King Salman Abdulaziz

He and Tahiru Ahmed were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.