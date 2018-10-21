Pulse.com.gh logo
Police Officer, Community Protection Assistant drown in Kpetoe

  Published:
play

A Police Officer and a Community Protection Assistant, both with the Kpetoe Police in the Agotime Ziofe District of the Volta Region have drowned in the Kpetoeme River at Kpetoe.

Madam Benedicta Offei, the District Police Commander who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency said at about 2100 hours last Thursday, Samuel Zonu, the Community Protection Assistant was driving a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration number GE 3620 W, belonging to Lance Corporal Stanley Ahlidza who was riding in the passenger seat.

She said the vehicle, which headed from Kpetoe towards Aflao hit the rear of a Toyota pickup truck with registration number ER 2343 11 parked on the shoulder of the road.

The District Commander said the driver lost control and veered off into the stream.

She said the two were retrieved from the River with the help of personnel from the District Fire Service and rushed to the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Madam Offei said the bodies had since been deposited at the hospital morgue pending autopsy, whiles Police investigated the matter.

She said the damaged vehicle had been towed out of the River and deposited at the Police Station.

The Commander reminded motorists of the need to respect traffic rules, particularly speed limits, and exercise restraint when driving through populated areas.

She said with the Agotime Kente Festival in full swing, it was important that drivers stayed away from excessive drinking, and gave the assurance of increased police visibility and vigilance.

credit: GNA

