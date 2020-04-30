Three of the suspects, Adam Siba, Alhassan Issa, and Baba Issa, were put before the Tamale Circuit Court last Wednesday and remanded into police custody to reappear on May 7, 2020.

Two of the suspects, [names withheld] sustained gunshot wounds during their arrest and are receiving treatment at an undisclosed health facility.

Briefing the media, the Northern Regional Police Crime Officer, Supt. Kwabena Otuo Acheampong said the robbery occurred near Mum's Hotel, off the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway, at about 9 am.

He said during the arrest, a Hyundai saloon car and an Apsonic motorbike were recovered from the scene while two suspects escaped.

The motorbike was traced Corporal Suleman Gbana Ayuba who was subsequently arrested.

The policeman, Corporal Ayuba of the Tamale District police, has been detained to assist with investigations into the robbery case.