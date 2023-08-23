Politics are milking Ghana through corruption – Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

He said the Senior Presidential Adviser to President Akufo-Addo, Yaw Osafo Marfo’s call on Christians to lead the fight against corruption is just a “political sound bite.”

Speaking on Morning Starr with Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Rev Opuni stated that politicians are rather benefiting from the nation through corruption.

“I think corruption on the side of State institutions, the government and then the Church. The church and their Christian education and worship that they have. Let me start with the side of the government that past and present governments have not proved to anybody that they are serious with the corruption fight.

Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong Pulse Ghana

“They have just made the corruption fight a political sound bite. They are all benefiting from it. Now going into politics has become business. They are all milking the nation. Therefore, if I found the government official just doing this when I heard it in the room. It sound like a cliché,” Rev. Opuni stated.

Addressing the 23rd General Meeting of Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Saturday August 19, 2023. Yaw Osafo -Maafo questioned the quality of moral impact of the Church on 70% of Ghanaians who profess to be Christians.