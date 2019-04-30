The Pope said hairstylists and beauticians must always endeavor to treat their customers with kindness and courtesy.

This, is said, is the “Christian style” of practicing the profession, while also calling for a courteous handling of customers.

Pope Francis made the statement during the meeting at the Vatican, where 230 pilgrims were present.

"Practice your profession in a Christian style, treating customers with kindness and courtesy, offering them a good word and encouragement," he said, as quoted by DW.

"And avoid succumbing to the temptation of chatter which is easily associated with your field of work.”

He also urged people to take inspiration from a 16th century saint, Martino de Porres, who was known for cutting hair, bloodletting and amputations.

"…each of you, in your professional work, can always act with righteousness, thus making a positive contribution to the common good of society," he added.