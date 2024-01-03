In a report by Asaase Radio, Auntie Muni passed on in the early hours of January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Center in Accra.
Popular Accra waakye seller Auntie Muni is dead
The death of Auntie Muni, one of the popular waakye sellers in the capital city has been announced in Accra.
Her son, Arafat told Asaase Radio that: “Mummy was sick, she was complaining of pain, so we took her to the SNNIT Hospital…., there were complications, so she asked that they discharge her.”
“When they discharged her, after two days, we realized she was still not feeling well. So we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention and this morning at 3 am she passed away,”
He added that she will be buried in Tamale today according to Muslim rites and customs.
