ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Popular Accra waakye seller Auntie Muni is dead

Evans Annang

The death of Auntie Muni, one of the popular waakye sellers in the capital city has been announced in Accra.

Auntie Muni
Auntie Muni

In a report by Asaase Radio, Auntie Muni passed on in the early hours of January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Center in Accra.

Recommended articles

Her son, Arafat told Asaase Radio that: “Mummy was sick, she was complaining of pain, so we took her to the SNNIT Hospital…., there were complications, so she asked that they discharge her.”

Accra-based Waakye seller Auntie Muni says economic hardship has slowed down business
Accra-based Waakye seller Auntie Muni says economic hardship has slowed down business Pulse Ghana

“When they discharged her, after two days, we realized she was still not feeling well. So we rushed her to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for medical attention and this morning at 3 am she passed away,”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that she will be buried in Tamale today according to Muslim rites and customs.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Chef Faila Razak

Chef Faila Abdul Razak begins GWR cook-a-thon attempt

Apostle-Dr-Ntumy-

Former Pentecost Chairman Apostle Ntumy is dead

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

I’ve been hospitalized after Guinness World Record attempt – Afua Asantewaa