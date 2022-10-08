Popular event center 'Underbridge' locked up by GRA

Mr. Joseph Annan, Enforcement Manager at the Ghana Revenue Authority, speaking to Joy Business before the action explained that ‘Underbridge’ has not been complying with the tax law, hence the need for the distress action.

“They have not registered for VAT as a business and this is an offense. So we have no option than to lock up the place until they register and pay the penalties that will be slapped on them”.

“They know that as a business you must register with the GRA and pay your taxes accordingly”, he added.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the GRA has for some time now been descending on businesses evading or under-declaring taxes.

The team moved next to the Tema Industrial area where a number of cold stores businesses were locked up and their managers were picked up by the Investigation Department officials as well for operating with fake VAT invoices.