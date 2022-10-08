Popular event center 'Underbridge' locked up by GRA
The enforcement team of the Ghana Revenue Authority has locked up the popular event center 'Underbridge' at East Legon in the Greater Accra region, following the inability of the facility managers to register the business and issue Value Added Tax receipts to its customers.
Mr. Joseph Annan, Enforcement Manager at the Ghana Revenue Authority, speaking to Joy Business before the action explained that ‘Underbridge’ has not been complying with the tax law, hence the need for the distress action.
“They have not registered for VAT as a business and this is an offense. So we have no option than to lock up the place until they register and pay the penalties that will be slapped on them”.
“They know that as a business you must register with the GRA and pay your taxes accordingly”, he added.
Meanwhile, the GRA has for some time now been descending on businesses evading or under-declaring taxes.
The team moved next to the Tema Industrial area where a number of cold stores businesses were locked up and their managers were picked up by the Investigation Department officials as well for operating with fake VAT invoices.
One Joseph Nartey, the Chief Executive of Joshnartey Ventures was arrested for issuing fake VAT invoices at Tema Community 9.
