The experienced writer made the donation on Friday, October 25, with the aim of promoting a reading culture among pupils.

Portia launched her debut book titled “Against The Odds” in November 2017. The book was launched as part of her “Book Per Child” project which aims to inspire the next generation of children through reading.

Portia Arthur supports Bokemi Academy with 100 copies of her book

By extension, the project also supports brilliant but needy students to climb the ladder of education.

The experienced writer said she decided to make the donation after realising how the school’s library was bereft of books.

Bokemi Academy was originally started by a German who wanted to curb the alarming level of illiteracy in the Kokrobite community.

The school was later handed over to the government, but a lack of investment has left the school in a very wobbly state.

“I’ve always been inspired give back to society and starting it in my own community makes it even better,” Portia said.

“My ‘Book Per Child” project was birthed after I reported on the poor infrastructure at Bokemi Academy and Kokrobite M/A Primary. The pupils complained to me about the lack of books in their library and I, therefore, set out to do something about the situation.

“As I donate these 100 books, I hope that my gesture will help to develop a reading culture among these students. I will also encourage every pupil to share the book with their friends after reading,” she added.

Portia is currently a writer/journalist at Pulse Ghana (Pulse.com.gh). The mother of two is the head of the health and lifestyle desk in the newsroom.

The 29-year-old is on a mission to cultivate a culture of reading among Ghanaian children, especially those living in deprived areas.

Last year she began the distribution of her books to some students and churches in a bid to instill the culture of reading.

The project is currently in its formative years, but the long-term goal is to help as many pupils nurture their writing skills.

In the immediate, though, Portia hopes to be able to raise enough funds to build a fully-stocked library in her community.

Having studied Publishing at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Mrs. Arthur intends to continue using books and novels to inspire the next generation.

She is also looking to publish her second book by the end of this year – a novel which she says centres on love, family and religion.

You can follow her on Instagram (Portiaarthur_) and Twitter (Portiaarthur).