According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is committed to ensuring that all roads in the country become motorable.

He said there has been a delay in fixing deplorable roads because the erstwhile NDC government securitised the road funds.

“I believe no potholes is one of the many things. I think we need the maintenance. We are suffering because the previous government securitize the road funds,” Mr. Adu-Boahene said on Citi FM.

Deputy Finance Minister, Charles Adu-Boahene,

“The road monies had been encumbered so we had no money to service and maintain the roads. So in the mid-year budget, we added a few pesewas to the road fund levy to give us some space to maintain the roads.

“We want to eliminate all the potholes on our roads and make sure that the roads are navigable and the shock absorbers don’t suffer. This is a promise from me," he added.

Residents in different parts of the country have in recent times embarked on several demonstrations over the deplorable state of roads in their communities.

The latest to protest were the people of Ablekuma and Manhean, who took to the streets last month to air their frustration.