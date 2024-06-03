Power women unite; PWA's inaugural forum a huge success

CEO Koo Govender delivered a keynote speech that ignited the crowd, urging women to embrace challenges and support one another.
In a groundbreaking show of female empowerment, Publicis West Africa's "Leading Woman Forum" brought together the crème de la crème of female leaders to share their stories and inspire the next generation of women to take the reins.
"Women's leadership is not a nicety, it's a necessity - and it's about time we own it!" she declared.
A powerhouse panel of accomplished women shared their journeys to the top, overcoming obstacles and empowering others along the way.
Journalist, Vivian Kai Lokko encouraged women to lift each other up, while MTN Ghana's Chief Financial Officer Antoinette Kwofie stressed the importance of empowering women to take leadership roles.
Regina Honu, CEO of Soronko Academy, urged women to embrace technology and believe in themselves, and Stephany Boateng of Amnesty International Ghana emphasized the need for women to speak out against discrimination and advocate for equality.
The event was a resounding success, inspiring participants to pursue their aspirations with resilience and confidence, shaping a brighter future for women in leadership.
As Govender put it, "We need more women in leadership positions, and we need them now - it's time to take our rightful place at the table!"