Power women unite; PWA's inaugural forum a huge success

"Women's leadership is not a nicety, it's a necessity - and it's about time we own it!" she declared.

A powerhouse panel of accomplished women shared their journeys to the top, overcoming obstacles and empowering others along the way.

Pulse Ghana

Journalist, Vivian Kai Lokko encouraged women to lift each other up, while MTN Ghana's Chief Financial Officer Antoinette Kwofie stressed the importance of empowering women to take leadership roles.

Regina Honu, CEO of Soronko Academy, urged women to embrace technology and believe in themselves, and Stephany Boateng of Amnesty International Ghana emphasized the need for women to speak out against discrimination and advocate for equality.

The event was a resounding success, inspiring participants to pursue their aspirations with resilience and confidence, shaping a brighter future for women in leadership.