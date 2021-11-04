Practicing law is not a right; it’s a privilege – Attorney General

In an address to new executives of the Ghana Bar Association in Accra, Mr. Dame disclosed that law practice is not a right, but a privilege accorded.

“Mr. President and new executives, you owe a duty to drive home the point that the practice of law is not a right, it is a privilege. Along with it comes a moral obligation and a legal duty to uphold the dignity of the profession to ensure that the privileged call to the bar is not abused through unprincipled and disreputable conduct,” he advised.

“Standards of practice have declined to their lowest depths, and I speak from experience of what I witnessed in the Supreme Court last week in the conduct of some lawyers in certain cases that they handled. Ethics is virtually thrown to the dogs in the dishonourable quest of some lawyers to win a case.”

He believes “it is only when practitioners maintain the highest standards of ethical standards that the law will continue to be a noble profession”.

Mr. Dame thus admonished the new executives of the GBA to stem the tide by constantly upholding moral standards and ethics.

Earlier this week, the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, said Parliament cannot direct the General Legal Council on its admission processes by resolution.

Pulse Ghana

Parliament last week unanimously voted, directing the General Legal Council to immediately admit the 499 students who passed but have been denied admission to the Ghana School of Law.

Parliament further directed the Attorney General to ensure that this resolution of Parliament is respected.