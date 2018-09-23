Pulse.com.gh logo
Pregnant woman murdered at Shama


In Western Region Pregnant woman murdered at Shama

  Published:
play

A pregnant woman believed to be in her 30s has been reportedly murdered by an unknown person in the Shama District of the Western Region.

According to Jones Kyeremanteng of Shama Radio, the body of the deceased was found Sunday morning at 6: 30 am in a bush.

He said when they got to the scene, the pregnant woman was lying in a pool of blood with marks all over her body.

Kyeremanteng also added that, the police arrived at the scene to carry the body to the morgue.

Meanwhile, District Police Officer of Shama, DSP Atta Yeboah Ntori confirmed the death to Adom News.

He said the body has been deposited at the Afia Nkwanta Regional Hospital pending investigations.

 

credit: adomfmonline

