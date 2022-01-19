RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Pregnant women in Ghana can now get the COID-19 vaccine – GHS

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that pregnant women in the country can now take the COVID-19 jab.

Director-General of the GHS, Dr Kuma-Aboagye
According to the GHS, it is now safe for them to get the vaccinations.

Addressing the media in Accra, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said that Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been approved for administration to pregnant women.

“Pregnant women who are unvaccinated can now be vaccinated. Previously, it was not possible for them to be vaccinated, but now can be vaccinated, and they are recommending that we use Pfizer or Moderna to vaccinate them.”

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye mentioned that it is now effective and safe for the vaccines to be administered to pregnant women, given local and global evidence.

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye
“We’ve done quite a lot of work. As Ghana Health Service and all the other agencies who’re working with us, we’re all concerned about pregnant women, and that’s why we didn’t add them in the first place, in the first year of implementation. But now that we have enough evidence both international and local, we are now able to add pregnant women to it, because it’s effective and safe”, he stated.

Ghana has administered a total of 9,499,019 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of January 19, 2022.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

