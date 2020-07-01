He said since the nationwide registrations have concluded in most areas, anyone willing to do it now will have to bear the costs of production.

“Individuals who therefore want to be registered from the comfort of their homes or offices will pay a fee of GHS100”, he said.

There is also a GHS250 premium package for applicants who will like to be registered at places like hotels and other top facilities with unique treats.

Speaking on Accra based Joy FM, he said: “Organisations can write to the NIA through the Executive Secretary for us to come and do institutional registration [for them]. That is at a fee of GHS100 per person. You can also invite us to your home as long as the persons in your home are more than five.

Criminologist, Prof Ken Agyemang Attafuah

“We can come and register at home also at a fee of GHS100 per person. In terms of both, the logistics and distance we cover will also be picked up by the applicant.”

“There is also premium registration, which is available. We set up a centre at Movenpick or Golden Tulip or wherever we can go and register at a fee of GHS250. There are options, but all that we do at the mass registration centres are all free,” he added.