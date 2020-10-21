The competition came off last Saturday, October 17, 2020, and was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prempeh College was represented by three teams, one of which was Mikogolf, who turned out to be the eventual winners.

The other robotics teams that represented Ghana are AgyengoGolf and EddyGolf. The former finished third while the latter placed fifth.

READ ALSO: ‘Violence cannot be the solution’ – Akufo-Addo finally speaks on happenings in Nigeria

Mikogolf came up tops in the senior game GolfBowl after beating off competition from 21 other contenders.

The members of the Mikogolf team are Francis Awortwe Junior, Ablorhey Tetteh Jude, Gyandoh Asiedu Ekow, David Nintang Junior and Christopher Alhassan.

They were supervised by tutor Peter Agyeman, who oversaw their successful task “to design a robot, attached to a wood piece, and which would autonomously and without any help, put golf balls, in five different colours into a hole-slot within a set time, without dropping any of the balls,” Graphic reports.

The Mikogolf team emerged champions of the competition after impressively scoring 103 points.

For their reward, the team was given a trophy and certificates of participation from the organisers.

Meanwhile, MomaGolf, a team from Mount Olivet Methodist Academy, finished third in the juniors category of the GolfBowl.

They were represented by Ronny Klemesu, Desmond Arkoh, Brian Glenn Dablaka Esther GyameraTemeng and Reginal Atuahene.