Prepare for more labor agitations - Prof Gyampo

The labor unions have in several meetings held with the government to address their concerns, Government in a measure to address these grievances has asked that the unions sacrifice in the interim.

To this demand made by the government, Prof Gyampo in a social post clapped back at the government for demanding such a request if they are not willing to sacrifice themselves.

"You could pay for luxury flight costs to go watch football with your ministers and you’re asking labor to sacrifice? We won’t sacrifice to pay for your unwillingness to sacrifice. Prepare for more action from strong-willed union leaders" he said