Prepare for more labor agitations - Prof Gyampo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof, Ransford Gyampo has hit back at the government for asking labor unions to sacrifice.

Prof Ransford Gyampo

Public sector workers have been raising concerns over the huge gap between the salaries of Article 71 officeholders and Single-Spine workers.

The labor unions have in several meetings held with the government to address their concerns, Government in a measure to address these grievances has asked that the unions sacrifice in the interim.

To this demand made by the government, Prof Gyampo in a social post clapped back at the government for demanding such a request if they are not willing to sacrifice themselves.

"You could pay for luxury flight costs to go watch football with your ministers and you’re asking labor to sacrifice? We won’t sacrifice to pay for your unwillingness to sacrifice. Prepare for more action from strong-willed union leaders" he said

The labor unions, which include GNAT, CLOGSAG, and TUC are demanding a raise in salary, an increment of not less than 60% although they are demanding a 65% increment.

