ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

PRESEC-Legon now eight time winners of NSMQ

Emmanuel Tornyi

Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, made it a record of eight-time winners of the National Science and Maths Quiz when they pulled a final round surprise to overtake Kumasi based Opoku Ware Senior High School and Achimota School to win the ultimate in 2023.

NSMQ trophy
NSMQ trophy

They pulled the surprise in the final round 5 when they overtook Achimota School and Opoku Ware Senior High School and gained 40 points with Achimota school and Opoku Ware SHS gaining 28 and 23 respectively.

Recommended articles

NSMQ PRESEC-Legon contestants
NSMQ PRESEC-Legon contestants Pulse Ghana



Opoku Ware School, PRESEC Legon, and Achimota School outshone some of their most formidable rivals in the thrilling semi-final matches to reach the finals.

ADVERTISEMENT
PRESEC-Legon NSMQ winners 2023
PRESEC-Legon NSMQ winners 2023 Pulse Ghana



The annual National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) turns 30 this year and for its pearl anniversary, three schools who are not new to the contest are battling for the championship trophy and bragging rights.



Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I had no political bias - Justice Atuguba declares

Supreme Court’s ruling on James Quayson was scandalous – Justice Atuguba

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

Ibrahim Mahama storms Volta Region with ‘biggest’ donation to Akosombo dam spillage victims

Ga Manye

G/A Mourns: Late Ga Manye goes home today

NSMQ 23

2023 NSMQ: Akufo-Addo to grace final competition