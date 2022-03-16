RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Presec-Legon graduate wins overall best WASSCE student in Ghana and 2nd in West Africa

A past student of the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary school (Presec-Legon), Kwame Brako, has emerged as the overall best student in the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Former PRESEC Legon student, Kwame Brako
The student who was part of the National Science and Maths Quiz team (non-stage) was also crowned the 2nd best student in West Africa.

At an event attended by the Vice President of Nigeria, Kwame Brako, the overall winner and the third-best were awarded prizes for their excellent performance.

The Minister of Youth and Sports in Nigeria was also present at the event.

The overall winner was Nweze Isabella Chinasa from Lagoon School, Lekki, Lagos State, Nigeria.

The third overall best in West Africa was also from Nigeria; Eleanor Godswill from Airforce Comprehensive School, Ambani, Enugu State.

