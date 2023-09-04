Presidency denies unfair treatment allegations to security officers at Jubilee House

“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure, from 2017 until now, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House for their respective units,” the press release clarified.

Arhin further emphasized that no security officer had departed from Jubilee House because of purported "unfair treatment" as suggested by Mr. Owusu. He highlighted the absence of any evidence supporting these allegations in Owusu's submissions.

Mr. Arhin contended that any security officer who left Jubilee House did so voluntarily and not due to unfair treatment.

"It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question," the statement concluded.