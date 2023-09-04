According to a press release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, on Sunday, September 3, Mr. Owusu made these allegations during an appearance on Peace FM last week. Arhin stated that the allegations were completely untrue.
Presidency denies unfair treatment allegations to security officers at Jubilee House
The Presidency has refuted claims made by Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission (FC), regarding the departure of security officers from Jubilee House due to alleged unfair treatment.
“The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure, from 2017 until now, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House for their respective units,” the press release clarified.
Arhin further emphasized that no security officer had departed from Jubilee House because of purported "unfair treatment" as suggested by Mr. Owusu. He highlighted the absence of any evidence supporting these allegations in Owusu's submissions.
Mr. Arhin contended that any security officer who left Jubilee House did so voluntarily and not due to unfair treatment.
"It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question," the statement concluded.
He urged the public to dismiss these unfounded accusations.
