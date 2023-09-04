ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Presidency denies unfair treatment allegations to security officers at Jubilee House

Evans Effah

The Presidency has refuted claims made by Charles Owusu, the former Head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission (FC), regarding the departure of security officers from Jubilee House due to alleged unfair treatment.

Jubilee House
Jubilee House

According to a press release issued by Eugene Arhin, the Communications Director at the Presidency, on Sunday, September 3, Mr. Owusu made these allegations during an appearance on Peace FM last week. Arhin stated that the allegations were completely untrue.

Recommended articles

The Office of the President would like to put on record that at no point during Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's tenure, from 2017 until now, have seventy-seven security personnel left Jubilee House for their respective units,” the press release clarified.

Arhin further emphasized that no security officer had departed from Jubilee House because of purported "unfair treatment" as suggested by Mr. Owusu. He highlighted the absence of any evidence supporting these allegations in Owusu's submissions.

Mr. Arhin contended that any security officer who left Jubilee House did so voluntarily and not due to unfair treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT
No security officer has left Jubilee House over unfair treatment – Presidency
No security officer has left Jubilee House over unfair treatment – Presidency Pulse Ghana

"It is important to stress that any security officer who has left Jubilee House has either been due to disciplinary reasons or as a result of a voluntary decision made by the security officer in question," the statement concluded.

He urged the public to dismiss these unfounded accusations.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

COP George Alex Mensah

Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster who slapped student relieved of his duties

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

Nana Appiah Mensah

Attorney General files 39 fresh charges against NAM1 at High Court