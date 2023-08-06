President Akufo-Addo appoints Aggrey-Darkoh as head of Civil Service

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh was the chief director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, he replaces Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena.

Evans Aggrey-Darkoh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with Philosophy, a Master of Philosophy in Political Science with specialisation in Public Sector Productivity, and a Ph.D. in Political Science with a focus on Public Policy Making, from the University of Ghana.

The Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, in a letter said Aggrey-Darkoh has 14 days to signal his acceptance of the appointment or otherwise.

“Pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the Public Services Commission.

The letter further reads, “I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.”