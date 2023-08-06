ADVERTISEMENT
President Akufo-Addo appoints Aggrey-Darkoh as head of Civil Service

Reymond Awusei Johnson

His Excellency Akufo-Addo has appointed Evans Aggrey-Darkoh as the Head of the Civil Service of Ghana.

AGGREY-DARKOH
The Civil Service of Ghana assists the government in formulating and implementing policies for the development of the country.

Prior to his appointment, Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh was the chief director at the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, he replaces Nana Kwasi Agyekum-Dwamena.

Evans Aggrey-Darkoh holds a Bachelor's Degree in Political Science with Philosophy, a Master of Philosophy in Political Science with specialisation in Public Sector Productivity, and a Ph.D. in Political Science with a focus on Public Policy Making, from the University of Ghana.

The Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, in a letter said Aggrey-Darkoh has 14 days to signal his acceptance of the appointment or otherwise.

“Pursuant to Article 193(1) of the Constitution and Section 6 (1) of the Civil Service Act, 1993(PNDC 327), I am pleased to inform you that the President has appointed you to act as the head of the Civil Service, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the Public Services Commission.

The letter further reads, “I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment.”

Evans Darkoh
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
