President Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Dzamesi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority.
Mr. Dzamesi goes into role as a former Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs. He takes over from Mr. Fred Oware at the Authority.
Kofi Dzamesi’s appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, dated July 30, 2021.
Mr Dzamesi in 2001 served as a Deputy Volta Regional Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration and was later appointed the substantive Minister for the region.
President Akufo-Addo has been making appointments of CEOs and Board Chairs to state institutions in the past weeks.
