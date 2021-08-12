RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo-Addo appoints Kofi Dzamesi as CEO of Bui Power Authority

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Kofi Dzamesi as the Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Power Authority.

Samuel Kofi Dzamesi
Samuel Kofi Dzamesi

Mr. Dzamesi goes into role as a former Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs. He takes over from Mr. Fred Oware at the Authority.

Kofi Dzamesi’s appointment was announced in a letter signed by the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, dated July 30, 2021.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Mr Dzamesi in 2001 served as a Deputy Volta Regional Minister under the erstwhile Kufuor administration and was later appointed the substantive Minister for the region.

President Akufo-Addo has been making appointments of CEOs and Board Chairs to state institutions in the past weeks.

READ THE APPOINTMENT LETTER OF MR. DZAMESI BELOW

Kofi-Dzamesi
Kofi-Dzamesi Pulse Ghana

Evans Annang

