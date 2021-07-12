President Akufo-Addo commissions 85-bed Gonja District Hospital

Prior to the construction of the hospital in Buipe, its residents had to rely on the Teaching Hospital at Tamale, or the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman. Considering the distances to be travelled from Buipe to Tamale or to Techiman, it had become imperative that Government constructs a health facility in Buipe to take of the health needs of the people of the Central Gonja District.

The President was hopeful that the hospital will help improve the health needs of the people of the district.

The Buipe Hospital, whose construction commenced in 2018, is one of six (6) medical installations for which Government secured an 80-million-euro facility from Raiffesen Bank of Austria.

The hospital, together with five (5) others in Somanya, Sawla, Bamboi, Tolon, and Ketu North, was constructed by Vamed Engineering GmbH of Austria, with President Akufo-Addo, on 20th October 2020, commissioning the sixty (60) bed Ultra-Modern Hospital for Weta, in the Ketu North District.

The Buipe Hospital is an 85-bed hospital which is fitted with an out-patient department, Radiology unit, Laboratory, Pharmacy, Dental Unit, male and female wards, as well as paediatric and maternity units.

The President, as part of his tour also called on the Overlord of Gonja, the Yagbonwura, Tutumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, to thank him and the Region for the support offered the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 elections.