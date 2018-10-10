Pulse.com.gh logo
President Akufo-Addo gives Deputy IGP one-year contract


President Akufo-Addo gives Deputy IGP one-year contract

The position of the Deputy IGP  has been vacant for some years now after the last Deputy IGP, Elizabeth Mills-Robertson was promoted as acting IGP during late President J.E.A. Mills’ era.

COP James Oppong Boanuh play

COP James Oppong Boanuh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended the contract of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, COP James Oppong Boanuh by a year.

A letter dated October 4, 2018 and signed by the Nana Asante Bediatuo, Executive Secretary to the President confirmed the appointemnt.

“With reference to your letter dated 17th September 2018, and a Memo dated October, 2018, from the Minister for the Interior on the subject matter above, I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has granted you a one-year contract of service as Deputy Director-General of Police, effective 8th October 2018, to 7th October 2019", part of the letter said.

The former Director-General in charge of Police Administration attained the mandatory retirement age on October 8, 2018 but was asked to stay on by virtue of the fact that his services were still needed by the police administration and the country.

The letter also said: "I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has granted you a one-year contract of service as Deputy Director-General of Police, effective 8th October 2018, to 7th October 2019. I take this opportunity to congratulate you once again. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within 14 days of receipt of this letter. Please accept the President’s best wishes”.



The Deputy IGP position which is part of the Police Service Regulations under CI 76, has been vacant for many years.

