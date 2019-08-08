The president is visiting the South African nation on the invitation of the Angolan leader, President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The visit, the first by a Ghanaian President, is aimed at deepening and strengthening the ties that exist between the two countries, as well as exploring possible areas of co-operation for their mutual benefit.

While in Angola, Nana Akufo-Addo will hold bilateral talks with his Angolan counterpart, and address a special sitting of the National Assembly.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, MP; the Minister for Energy, John Peter Amewu; the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye, MP; Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, MP, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

Nana Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Friday, 9 August 2019, and in his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.