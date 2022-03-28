RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

President Akufo Addo opens land borders to human traffic after 2-year closure

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

President Akufo-Addo has, after two years of closure, announced the re-opening of Ghana’s land borders to allow the flow of human traffic through neighbouring countries.

Ghana's border

According to him, “As from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, all land and sea borders will be opened.

“Fully vaccinated travellers will be allowed entry through the land and sea borders without a negative PCR test result from the country of origin," he said.

President Akufo-Addo said this while speaking in his 28th COVID-19 national address on Sunday, March 28.

He further announced that fully vaccinated travellers into the country will not take PCR tests from the country of embarkation to allow them entry into the country through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

President Akufo-Addo, however, said, "Citizens and foreign residents in Ghana not fully vaccinated would need to do a prior arrival 48-hour PCR Test, Antigen test on arrival and will be offered vaccination at the KIA.”

President Akufo-Addo said it is worth noting that the establishment of the Covid-19 testing infrastructure at KIA by Frontier Healthcare Services Ltd, at its own cost, has been key to Ghana’s ability to limit successfully the importation of the virus into Ghana through the airport.

“The efficacy of the testing regime at KIA has won global admiration and has been applauded by all those who have undergone its testing.

It has been one of the reasons why Ghana was not at the receiving end of several of the travel bans imposed by the West at the height of the pandemic, for which many African countries were affected,” he said.

