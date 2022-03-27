President Akufo-Addo opens parties, rallies, others at full capacity

Hand washing and hand sanitising points should, however, be made available at these venues."

President added that beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, the wearing of facemasks will no longer be mandatory.

According to him, having the majority of Ghanaians vaccinated amongst other reasons, Ghanaians will no longer be mandated to wear masks at various events and functions.

"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory," he said on his 28th Covid update on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

President Akufo-Addo, however, encouraged Ghanaians to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.

“I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” he said.

He added that 13.1million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country.