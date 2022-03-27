President Akufo-Addo opens parties, rallies, others at full capacity

According to him, "all in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced in his 28th Covid update on Sunday, March 27 that Outdoor functions at sporting events, entertainment spots, political rallies and funerals may resume at full capacity, again, as long as all persons at these events are fully vaccinated.
Hand washing and hand sanitising points should, however, be made available at these venues."
President added that beginning Monday, March 28, 2022, the wearing of facemasks will no longer be mandatory.
According to him, having the majority of Ghanaians vaccinated amongst other reasons, Ghanaians will no longer be mandated to wear masks at various events and functions.
"From tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of face masks is no longer mandatory," he said on his 28th Covid update on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
President Akufo-Addo, however, encouraged Ghanaians to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices and avoid overcrowded gatherings.
“I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings,” he said.
He added that 13.1million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country.
He said a total of 29million doses of vaccines have arrived in the country to enable the target of vaccinating 20million people possible.
